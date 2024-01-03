Bamidele Omosehin To Empower Underprivileged, Widows In Ondo

A renowned philanthropist, High Chief Bamidele Omosehin has concluded plans to empower some underprivileged persons and widows in Okitipupa and Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State.

High Chief Omosehin, who has been engaging in humanitarian interventions in communities across the local government area, reeled out the programme schedule of events.

On Thursday, January 4, 2024, there would be BOF Unity Cup final which would be played by KFC Okitipupa Vs Young Boys FC Ilutitun at 3:00pm prompt at Okitipupa Government Field.

On Friday, January 5, 2024, the empowerment of the underprivileged and indigent widows at 2:00pm prompt at Lisa Villa, Iju-Odo, Ondo State.

On Saturday, January 6, 2024, there would be Conferment of chieftaincy title on the philanthropist as The Lisa of Osooro (Prime Minister of Osooro Kingdom) by Oba Gbadebo Bajowa at Rebuja Palace, Igbotako.

The reception would hold immediately at Manuwa Memorial Grammar School, Iju-Odo, in Okitpupa local government in Ondo State.

Members of the public are, therefore, enjoined to grace all the events.