COMMUNITY NEWS

Bamidele Omosehin To Empower Underprivileged, Widows In Ondo

Photo of Ondo Ondo Send an email 3 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

A renowned philanthropist, High Chief Bamidele Omosehin has concluded plans to empower some underprivileged persons and widows in Okitipupa and Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State.

High Chief Omosehin, who has been engaging in humanitarian interventions in communities across the local government area, reeled out the programme schedule of events.

On Thursday, January 4, 2024, there would be BOF Unity Cup final which would be played by KFC Okitipupa Vs Young Boys FC Ilutitun at 3:00pm prompt at Okitipupa Government Field.

On Friday, January 5, 2024, the empowerment of the underprivileged and indigent widows at 2:00pm prompt at Lisa Villa, Iju-Odo, Ondo State.

On Saturday, January 6, 2024, there would be Conferment of chieftaincy title on the philanthropist as The Lisa of Osooro (Prime Minister of Osooro Kingdom) by Oba Gbadebo Bajowa at Rebuja Palace, Igbotako.

The reception would hold immediately at Manuwa Memorial Grammar School, Iju-Odo, in Okitpupa local government in Ondo State.

Members of the public are, therefore, enjoined to grace all the events.

Photo of Ondo Ondo Send an email 3 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Ondo

Ondo

Related Articles

FROM ARABINRIN’S GREEN TEA TABLE: THOUGHTS ON GOOD GOVERNANCE.

2 weeks ago

Abiye’s Unwavering Commitment to Peaceful Coexistence: A Meeting with Isowopo’s Fulani Community

2 weeks ago

Princess Olawumi Fayemi Begins Appreciation Tour Of Constituency

4 weeks ago

Jimoh Ibrahim raises bar of philanthropy, factors PLWDs into December benefit package

November 16, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button