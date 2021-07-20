Bamidele Omosehin has called on Muslim faithful in Ondo State to celebrate the Eid el Kabir with decorum, urging them to pray for peace in the state.

He made the call on Monday while speaking on the Eid el Kabir festival holding tomorrow.

The founder of Bamidele Omosehin Foundation (BOF) congratulated Muslim faithful in the state on the Eid el Kabir, calling on them to imbibe the spirit of the season through the festive season.

Omosehin, who stormed his country home, Iju Odo in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state with multimillion naira palliatives during the outbreak of COVID-19, noted that the state was known for peaceful coexistence among the indigenes and non indigenes before the advent of killer herdsmen.

He advised the people of the state that as they celebrate the Eid el Kabir, they should be security conscious and report to security agencies any suspicious moves in their neighbourhood.

Bamidele Omosehin

Omosehin, therefore, urged the people of the state to support the state government in its efforts to provide a conducive environment for everyone for the development of the state.

The CEO of NVX International LTD, who commended the police and other security agencies in the state for their proper discharge of their duties, urged them not to relent in their moves to nib crime in the bud in the state.