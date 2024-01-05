Bamidele Omosehin Hosts 4th BOF Football Competition In Ondo

…Harps On Communal Cooperation

…Says Sport Is A Unifying Factor

Marking the fourth anniversary of Bamidele Omosehin Foundation, a football competition was held yesterday between KFC Okitipupa and the Young Boys of Ilutitun with KFC defeating Young Boys with 1:0 scoreline.

High Chief Bamidele Omosehin, the Lisa (Prime Minister) of Osoro Kingdom and founder of Bamidele Omosehin Omosehin Foundation hosted football lovers, especially players desirous of international soccer participation yesterday at the Okitipupa Government field.

In his speech, the competition, High Chief Omosehin said the Foundation was not formed for any political gain, but to discover talents at the grassroots and project them at International scene to make Ikale Nation and Nigeria proud in soccer.

According to High Chief Omosehin, “It’s a privilege God is using me to raise Talents who will swell the pride of Ikale land as a prominent ethnic nation in Yoruba land and Nigeria as a whole. This is what anybody can do with the full cooperation of our people.

“Serving humanity isn’t possible without the mutual support of others who will key into the plans of the initiator. So far so good, we’ve been able to touch lives around despite the societal stigma of attaching humanitarian services with politics.”

Corroborating the words of the Founder, the ace Lagos-based Ikale-born beautiful bride in the legal temple, unrepentant human rights activist cum humanist, Barrister Tope Temokun said the Foundation is apolitical and a non governmental organization premised on the doctrine of humanity.

“As a member or pioneer Coordinator of the Bamidele Omosehin Foundation (I’m not concerned with position as all I’m after is for the greater good of the masses, especially the common man.

“The Foundation started when there was global despondency. All hope was lost in the International scene, salaries were unpaid, wages couldn’t meet the demand and workload of the workers, that’s when High Chief Bamidele Omosehin, the Prime Minister of Osoro Kingdom came with the humanity loving gestures.

“It’s been four years and we’re on the correct and indelible track of impact. Consistency is key. The very much reason the Foundation is waxing stronger and changing-effecting. Yes, we all are political animals according to my brother, the Prime Minister of Osoro Kingdom, High Chief Bamidele Omosehin, but “Never say never.”

“Tomorrow might afford a better opportunity to give back to the people from harnessing government and societal inputs. For now, nothing like political colouration in our dealings.

“I challenge other sons and daughters of Ikale land to emulate High Chief Bamidele Omosehin and replicate this in Ikale land. We desire an Ikale Nation where our children will be playing for the Sunshine Stars and other football clubs in Nigeria, Africa and international clubs going to the Old Trafford, Nou Camp, Stamford Bridge and others. We have talents in Ikale land but there are no opportunities for them to thrive. Now is the time.”

The Ondo State Chairman of Nigerian Football Federation, Otunba Dele Ajani in his congratulatory message eulogised the efforts of the Ikale born philanthropist.

“High Chief Bamidele Omosehin has done what his contemporaries couldn’t do in the sport sector. In fact, he’s the best as far as Ondo State is concerned and I’ll do well to award him the best organizers in Ondo State before the end of the year. I have spoken to him and I’m reiterating it now that he should embark on the training of coaches and matches’ officials to give them more experience so as to develop more players for international round leather engagement.”

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers present, the Rebuja of Osoro Kingdom, HRM Oba Gbadebo Bajowa appreciates the founder and one of his High Chief, for taking the bull by the horn towards fostering unity among the people.

Oba Bajowa said: “Sport is a global unity entity. Aside politics, which is a means to govern the people, sport is a very viable means to engender communal unity. This is what we’re seeing today.

“Let’s thank High Chief Bamidele Omosehin for birthing this novel and brilliant idea of fostering unity through football. He’s been helping in other areas of life like health, environment, education etc but this activity going on is a significant milestone in the history of Ikale land and humanity. Let’s give kudos to him.”

Moreover, the programme continues today with the distribution of palliatives to the widows chosen across Ikale land without any nepotic inclination.

The grand finale holds on Saturday, 6th January, 2024 with the conferment of chieftaincy title of Lisa of Osoro Kingdom (Prime Minister) on the founder of Bamidele Omosehin Foundation, High Chief Bamidele Omosehin.