Bamidele Omosehin Foundation(BOF), a non-governmental organization, is set to cater for indigent students of Ikale area of Ondo State.

A statement signed by the chairman of the Foundation, Bamidele Omosehin, and made available to the press on Sunday, said BOF would cater for students who cannot genuinely pay for the fees for their WAEC, GCE, NECO, UTME among others, for reason of lack of support or financial means.

The Foundation, whose office is located at 68, Ikoya Road, Okitipupa LGA, said it “will open register for 50 students in any of the categories and verify the genuineness of the cases brought forward for our attention.”

The statement quoted Mr Omosehin, Founder of BOF, as saying that “We shall also from now on intercede for medical cases of those critically ill but with no means to access medicare.”

Ikale, one of the major ethnic groups in Ondo State, is mainly located in Irele and Okitipupa Local Government Areas in the southern senatorial district of the state.