Bamidele Omosehin Empowers Widows, Equips 22 Schools In Ondo

Mr Bamidele Omosehin on Thursday presented cash gifts to numerous widows and aged women in Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He also present text books and educational materials to 22 secondary schools in the local government to better the chances of students in the communities in performing excellently in the examinations.

Gathered at the Government Field in Okitipupa, Omosehin explained that he came up with the programme three years ago on the platform of his Foundation, Bamidele Omosehin Foundation (BOF) to put smile on the faces of the underprivileged in the community.

He said the programme was his contribution to development of the people and the communities as a way of giving back to society where he grew up.

According to him, “I know what it means to be where these persons are. I was once there too.

“I believe that I can make a few number of them happy by giving out the little I have. It doesn’t take becoming a billionaire before you can help others.

“I observed that a lot of people want to get in contact with me, but they couldn’t because I am usually in and out of the country. So, I have told them to send their observations and requests to the website of our Foundation, Bamidele Omosehin Foundation (http://www.thebofoundation.com) so that I can always see and attend to them.”

“The football competition is meant to development the talents of the youth and discover new ones.”

In his address, the state Commissioner for Education and Technology, Pastor Femi Agagu represented by Elder Sunday Oyepitan, charges students to seize the opportunity presented by organiser.

He advised them not engage in exam-malpratrice because it would undermine their future.

The education commissioner also cautioned principals of all the 22 secondary schools present at the event as well as other principals in the state to shun the temptation of organising dubious means of assisting their students in passing the unified examinations.

The Royal father of the day, Oba Alayeluwa George Babatunde Faduyile, Adegun II, The Abodi of Ikale enjoined all beneficiaries of the programme to make judicial use of the gifts.

He called on other sons and daughters of Ikale land to emulate Bamidele Omosehin’s good gesture for the development of the communities and betterment of lives of the people.

Meanwhile, the 3rd edition of the programme was boosted by the final match of the football competition between Senegatech FC and Benzolo FC.

The match was won by Benzolo FC with 1:0 and the trophy was presented to the winners by the sponsor of the tournament, Bamidele Omosehin.

One of the widows, who received cash gifts, Mrs. Mary Omosehin, appreciated the donor, saying the money would go a long way in salvaging her challenges.

Another beneficiary, Mama Easter Igbekele prayed for the donor who she said had been giving her the gifts right from inception three years ago.

The principal of Manuwa Memorial Grammer School, Iju -Odo, Mr Taye Akinkoye. described the Bamidele Omosehin’s gesture as apt, saying it provided indigent students opportunity to get important textbooks to study for the examinations.

Mrs, Onukun, Principal of Ogunfubuja High School, Okitpupa appreciated the donor, calling on other well to do children of the community to make their contributions to the development of the town and betterment of the underprivileged.

The highest scorer of the tournament, Gambo Mohammed of Keuta FC received cash gifts.

His club, KFC also received the most friendly team of the tournament.

Dignitaries who attend the event were the Abodi of Ikale land HRM Oba Faduyile,Oniju of lju-odo HRM Festus Olumoyegun, Majuwa of Morubodo land HRM Ernest Idepefo, Ondo state Commissioner for Science and technology Mr Femi Agagu represented by Elder Sunday Oyepitan.

Others were Vice-chancellor of Olusegun Agagu university of Technology, Okitipupa Prof Temi Ologunorisa represented by Mr Moyirole Badarinde,Chief (Mrs) Gbemisola onasanya, Commissioner Ogun state independent electoral commission represented by Mrs Temitope Ajibolade (Principal Idepe high School, Okitipupa), Mrs Oluronke Olufunmi, HOLGA Ondo State local government service commission, Dr Funmi Fakuyi, Hon Niyi Adebusoye, Former MHA, Dr Edamisan Ikuemonisan and others.