Bamidele Omosehin Congratulates President-Elect Tinubu

Bamidele Omosehin, a philanthropist, has congratulated the Nigeria’s president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the general election.

He described Tinubu’s victory at the poll as triumph for the common people across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) who voted for him.

This was contained in a statement signed by the businessman and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Omosehin, who usually empowered the underprivileged and widows in Ondo State annually, described Tinubu as the choice of Nigerians who truly desired socio-economic turn around in the country.

He charged other contenders and their supporters to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship by accepting the outcome of the election.

The Ondo State-born businessman implored the president-elect to extend hands of fellowship to other candidates who participated in the election and carry them along the dealings of government for the development of the nation.

According to the statement, “I want to join several Nigerians and well-wishers across the globe to congratulate the President-elect of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory.

“It’s crystal clear that his emergence was as a result of the support of the masses and those who desire great turn around for our country, Nigeria.

“I want to implore our President-elect to extend hands of fellowship to other parties candidates and carry them along in the administration of the country.”

