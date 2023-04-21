Home Celebrations Bamidele Omosehin Congratulates Muslims at Eid – el – Fitri*
Bamidele Omosehin Congratulates Muslims at Eid – el – Fitri*

by ondoevents
Philanthropist and international businessman, Mr Bamidele Omosehin has congratulated Nigerians, especially Muslim faithful in Ondo State, as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, which marks the end of the 30 days of Ramadan fasting and prayers.

He enjoined Muslims in Ondo State to continue on the path of spirituality, peaceful co-existence and to remain tolerant of other religious denominations in the State, saying that Ondo was noted for religious harmony.

Bamidele Omosehin in his Eid-el-Fitri message issued and signed on Friday by him, prayed for Nigerians as a whole to witness and celebrate more Eid-el-Fitri in good health and prosperity.

Omosehin said observing Ramadan is very significant to Muslims across the world as one of the five pillars of Islam, which teaches abstinence from worldly pleasures, steadfastness in prayers and total submission to the will of Allah in accordance with the Quranic injunctions.

According to the successful man, while stressing the need for a peaceful society, urged Muslims as well as other religious denominations in the country to continue to offer prayers for continued peace and stability in Nigeria, adding that all hands must be on deck to address the growing challenge of insecurity and other burning issues in the nation.

