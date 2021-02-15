Mr. Bamidele Omosehin, the Iju – Odo born international jewelry consultant and property investor has expressed his appreciation and gratitude to his horde of well wishers both in Nigeria and in The Diaspora who took time out to celebrate him and reached out to him through calls and congratulatory messages as regards his birthday which held yesterday, the 14th February, in London with members of his immediate family.

The celebrant in his special ” thank you message” said he was overwhelmed by the rich flow of compliments that flooded his social media pages by family, friends, fans , business and political associates, noting that his well wishers have confirmed the saying that ‘ it’s good to be good.’

“I am humbled and overwhelmed by your thoughtfulness. May God bless you all.”

Bamidele Omosehin cutting his birthday cake

The celebrant noted that he is poised to continue to reach out with patronage to the indigents in the society, maintaining that he derives much joy from putting smiles on people’s countenance.

“God sparing our lives, I shall not relax my urge to continue to be supportive towards assuaging the financial challenge of the economically less privileged people in my community and beyond, ” Bamidele Omosehin added.