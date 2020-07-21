Gen. Olu Bajowa (rtd), the Jagunmolu of Ikale Land in Ondo State has congratulated the governor of the state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu at 64 years old.

Akeredolu clocked 64 on Tuesday, a day he was also declared a governorship flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) come October 10 poll, having polled 2,458 votes out of the total 2,793 votes cast to defeat 11 other contestants.

Bajowa said this in a letter addressed to the governor on Tuesday in Akure, in which a copy is made available to newsmen.

The Jagunmolu described Akeredolu’s victory as double congratulations, wishing him God’s protection, longevity in good health and continued useful service to the state and humanity.

“Double congratulations for your victory at the recently concluded governorship primaries of the APC in Ondo State and your 64th Birthday celebrations”

“I wish you God’s protection, longevity in good health and continued useful service to Ondo State and humanity.

Happy Birthday, Stay Safe and remain blessed”