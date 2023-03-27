Bajowa admonishes Christians to desist from dragging church into partisan politics

….donates to church development at C&S Ilutitun Osooro.

Gen Olu Bajowa ( Rtd) OFR, was a special guest at the 90th Founding Day Anniversary thanksgiving amd 50 Million Naira Fund Raising of Holy Cross Church ,Cherubim and Seraphim , Ilutitun Osooro on Sunday, March 26th, 2023.

The special church celebration was of historical significance as guests and worshippers trooped in to appreciate God for 90 years of existence of the cherubim and seraphim church.

Gen Bajowa, the Jagunmolu of Ikaleland and Ojagbulegun from the source in his address congratulated the clergy and entire members of the church on the 90th Founding Day Anniversary, praying God to sustain the congregation to witness the centenary celebration in a decade.

Gen Bajowa, the Chairman of Awawa 94.1 FM, who was represented at the event by Chief Oluwole Akinbo, General Manager Awawa Radio, Ayeka noted that ” it is worrisome that religion is now being actively employed as a tool in partisan politics, with its attendant insults, abuses , blackmail, hate and propaganda.”

The retired Army top brass said this development must be discouraged as it constitutes threat to peace, progress, unity and National cohesion.

He said the church ought not to be partisan at all under whatever circumstances.

Gen Bajowa at the event made a donation of 250,000 Naira to support the church fund raising while charging other guests to donate for the church project as he noted that the Lord’s foundation stands forever.