Prof. Michael Toluwalase Babalola Memorial Foundation has again awarded scholarship to three undergraduates, who are products of the foundation.

This event took place recently at St Thomas Acquinas College, Akure in the presence of the current 38 students of the foundation drawn from C.A.C. Adu Memorial High School, Fiwasaye Girls Secondary School, Oyemekun Boys High School, St. Louis Grammar School and St. Thomas Acquinas College, all in Akure. Babs Foundation has, since 2019, been coaching students freely making use of reputable and qualified teachers from some public secondary schools within the state. The students are preparing for West African Examination Council (WAEC), Private GCE and Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations and there has been great and impressive performance of these students as most of them are doing well in universities across the country. The founder of the non-profit organization, Oluwole Babalola, a passionate lover of education has made it his dream and aspiration to ensure all desiring students are given chances at getting higher education. He does not stop at preparing them to pass the examinations, but also provide them with financial support as they get admitted into universities of their choices. "I believe knowing one's purpose in life is the key to one's fulfillment and happiness. Helping these young ones realise their purposes and achieve their dreams in life gives me joy", he said.

The three students that were financially awarded recently were Teniola Olowokere, a 100L Medicine and Surgery Student in University of Ibadan, Gracious Aladi a 200L Production and Industrial Engineering Student of Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and Nnadi Joseph Chidikere a fresh student of Environmental Technology in FUTA.

A beneficiary Teniola, said, “the foundation has really been of immense impact in my life as it has made me to be goal-oriented. Attending the lesson gave me opportunity to brainstorm with other students even with undergraduates and this inspired me more to sit up. I joined since 2019 and I passed my WAEC exam at a sitting and scored 306 in my JAMB exam as the tutors covered a lot of past questions with us, I had 77 per cent in my Post UTME. I am very grateful to the foundation for this positive in impact in my life and in the lives of other students of the foundation and I equally appreciate the founder too for the cash award given to support me in school. I use this opportunity to encourage the present students of the foundation to remain focused and study hard like their lives depend on it.” A parent, Pastor Tunji Isaac, who expressed appreciation to the foundation said his family is so appreciative of the free lesson given to his son who has just been admitted to Kaduna Airforce School to study Metalogical and Material Engineering.

In same vein, Mrs Akerele Grace Modupe equally appreciated the foundation for the opportunity given his son, who is presently in University of Ibadan studying Medicine and Surgery to benefit from the kind heart of the founder. She prayed that God will reward brains behind iy as well as expand the foundation. Mrs Ogunmola could not also hide her joy over her child admitted to FUTA to study BioChemistry. She appreciated the commitment of the foundation towards the success of the students and prayed that God will move the foundation to greater heights and bless them with people of same passion to support the foundation.

Folashade Oladeinde

Publicity Secretary

See Photos: