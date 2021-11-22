Debo Akinbami

There are times one does not like to be in government. When being in government appear to emburden one’s mind. Those who had served or yet serving should know how I mean, beyond the width of letters. At such times, one struggles with self, both within and without, in trying to draw the line between a personal opinion and government’s, just as now. Such times when the truth stinks on the lips of its bearer, and flippant falsehood finds fertile fount in favour of flotsams. This is such a time, when the truth, putrefying as it reads to cynical folks, should be told. I dare serve my own take!

In setting out, however, let us note, that the writer became a hagiographer the day he accepted to serve; what ‘learned lepers’ like to call a bootlicker, another badge of excellence, I must say, for one who can lick a shoe to glow. What the legendary Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, otherwise coined aptly as “Pako”. In Abamieda’s weird lexis, a “Pako” is a fella dexterous in his trade- of any mould. Fela tagged “Suegbe” to be the antonym of Pako, and nudged, warmly, to be good at what one does, lest you become a “Suegbe” by falling twice like the new hyenas around, who, having been twice beaten by self-hatched treachery, resorted to fanning furore.

I had received, like other citizens, the news of the appointment of Mr Babajide Akeredolu as the Director General of Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit, upon its release, alongside others, by the governor’s spokesperson. I have also read the nods and knocks that the phenomenal preferment has attracted to itself. Those who say ‘yes’ have built their premises on precedence. Part of the alibis being the examples of governor Jonah Jang who made a Commissioner of his own son, and former governor Rochas Okorocha, whose own sibling he made Commissioner for merriment.

The Vanguard Newspaper, in the same vein, even reported governor Ifeanyi Okowa to have said he owes none apologies for appointing his own daughter as aide. Meanwhile, there is a difference in the case of Babajide, which appears to have been lost to recriminations. What is unsaid, beyond these emotive examples, are Babajide’s fine qualifications and robust preparations for the position he’s been named to man. As for the show of capacity, I have seen him demonstrate incredible brilliance, the kind of stellar and scholarly offerings that opulence cannot exactly confer on one.

Ahead of this time, I did forewarn, elsewhere, on the folly of passing him for one of those accidental aristocrats. That is not who Babajide is. Not the condescending figure. He’s gregarious despite having gifts and tall advantages, befriending the high and low. Babajide isn’t the street- strange upstart or the perfidious character that gluttonous outcasts have vainly laboured to portray. It is a possibility that his star may have attracted a sharp pang of jealousy while lending his gifts to the advantage of the state, but to cast a doubt on his capacity is to be in sad error.

The moral preachers who encouraged that his suitability be discarded because he is of the governor’s bloodline can as well tell us he should renounce his citizenship of Ondo State because his father governs it. The pretenders prefer to lie and hide behind a finger than face the weight of words on the scale of facts. The overrated publicist of doom told twice barefaced lies, that a consummate holder of multiple postgraduate degrees has just finished National Youth Service at the Government House; that the robust and rising talent had at different times pseudo-governed various government ministries and failed- another satanic falsehood well told- a case of ‘give a dog a bad name and hang him’!

For good gauges of persons and issues, it is not hard to see through the political ploy being traded while seeking to beat substance to the background. There are privileged persons like Babajide who aren’t as intellectually tall as he is; the same way there are consequential low-borns who wrought incredible statements against obvious odds. It is therefore wrong to attribute Babajide’s lustre or reach to parental status in his case as a raw talent. Here is a guy reputed to have rigorously worked and toiled arguably more than anyone else to achieve twice win for dad, a largesse from which many have benefited. But a chief labourer mustn’t because of birth tag?

Meanwhile, a preponderance of those who say ‘No’ to the contentious appointment do not even know the guy who bears Babajide. Worse still, many didn’t care when worthy institutions, including the prestigious Nigerian Society of Engineers, were taking turns to decorate him with awards won on the strength of outstanding intellection, for impactful contributions and public display of gifts. Why then shall we not wait to weigh him on the basis of performance and feedback?

Another opinion had asked why not wait to see if Babajide would prove equal to the task and demonstrate transparency in the day to day running of the office? Or at least interact with the individual to form (informed) opinion of his cognitive worth and thereafter rate him high or low?

While crude political players cry foul over this, more for unspoken, ulterior worry than public good, destiny has thrown up a sterling citizen, who, overtime has given his best of mental finesse for the advancement of his state, whom anything else qualifies but for whom being a governor’s son pretends an albatross.

We all pray that our young ones should outdo us in success. If the child is in this sense the father to the man, it means

the consequence of letters (or prayer?) is lost on deluded detractors.

As for Babajide, the governor’s son in the eye of the storm, we wish time lightens his burden!

***Debo Akinbami is the Special Assistant on New Media & Archives to the Governor of Ondo State.