Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Monday paid a glowing tribute to the first Emeritus Professor of Law, Late David Adedayo Ijalaye, at the Commendation Service and Tribute held at the New Moot Court, Obefemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

The event was organised by the Faculty of Law of the institution to celebrate the life of the late Emeritus Professor who spent all his life at the School.

In his Tribute, Governor Akeredolu said the society was blessed to have a man like the late Ijalaye, whom he referred to as a phenomenon.

Describing the late erudite scholar as an epitome of humility and honesty, the Governor noted that his death was a monumental loss.

“This inevitable passing is a loss. Not only to the faculty of law of this institution, not only to the University of Ife. In Ondo State, especially in Owo, this is a personal loss. Owo has lost a giant,” Governor Akeredolu said.

Arakunrin Akeredolu added that Baba Ijalaye’s life impacted so many people positively, saying he represented a brand that was known for excellence.

The Governor said: “He was a teacher in whose presence one felt understanding and knowledge. He was a practical person.”

Governor Akeredolu said he is confident that the late Ijalaye’s soul will be resting in peace because he knew the Prince of Peace while he was alive.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

May 31, 2021.

📷 Blessed Michael