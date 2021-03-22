Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation (BAAF) is organizing a Four-Day Google Impact training for 1000 female entrepreneurs and business owners on marketing tools and using social media to grow businesses.

TRAINING CONTENTS:

-How to set up and optimize Google My Business (GMB) listing

How to register business on Google map

-How to engage with customers on google

-How to manage and promote business on GMB

-How to stay competitive with GMB

▫️Digital Marketing Strategy

-Comparison between digital matting and traditional marketing

-How to sign up for google ads

How to create Google ads

-How to scale up sales with Google ads

▫️Brand improvement and brand marketing

-How to get started with social media and email marketing

Build your brand and sell online

▫️Brand establishment

-How to increase online visibility and scale up sales

-Building of e-commerce platform

-How to leverage on e-commerce to generate lead.

SCHEDULE OF CLASSES:

Training of participants will hold (online) for one hour daily and run for four days from Monday 22nd to Thursday 25th of March, 2021.

*INTERESTED PERSONS should indicate by sending name and business name to 08064508202 or 08107548724 (WhatsApp only) to get the link.