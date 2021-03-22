BAAF’s Google Business Training for 1,000 Women begins today at 2pm
Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation (BAAF) is organizing a Four-Day Google Impact training for 1000 female entrepreneurs and business owners on marketing tools and using social media to grow businesses.
TRAINING CONTENTS:
-How to set up and optimize Google My Business (GMB) listing
- How to register business on Google map
-How to engage with customers on google
-How to manage and promote business on GMB
-How to stay competitive with GMB
▫️Digital Marketing Strategy
-Comparison between digital matting and traditional marketing
-How to sign up for google ads
- How to create Google ads
-How to scale up sales with Google ads
▫️Brand improvement and brand marketing
-How to get started with social media and email marketing
Build your brand and sell online
▫️Brand establishment
-How to increase online visibility and scale up sales
-Building of e-commerce platform
-How to leverage on e-commerce to generate lead.
SCHEDULE OF CLASSES:
Training of participants will hold (online) for one hour daily and run for four days from Monday 22nd to Thursday 25th of March, 2021.
*INTERESTED PERSONS should indicate by sending name and business name to 08064508202 or 08107548724 (WhatsApp only) to get the link.
