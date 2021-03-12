Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation (BAAF) is organizing a Four-Day Google Impact training for 1000 female entrepreneurs and business owners on marketing tools and using social media to grow businesses.

TRAINING CONTENTS:

-How to set up and optimize Google My Business (GMB) listing

How to register business on Google map

-How to engage with customers on google

-How to manage and promote business on GMB

-How to stay competitive with GMB

▫️Digital Marketing Strategy

-Comparison between digital matting and traditional marketing

-How to sign up for google ads

How to create Google ads

-How to scale up sales with Google ads

▫️Brand improvement and brand marketing

-How to get started with social media and email marketing

Build your brand and sell online

▫️Brand establishment

-How to increase online visibility and scale up sales

-Building of e-commerce platform

-How to leverage on e-commerce to generate lead.

SCHEDULE OF CLASSES:

Training of participants will hold (online) for one hour daily and run for four days from Monday 22nd to Thursday 25th of March, 2021.

INTERESTED PERSONS should indicate by sending name and phone number to ROWLAND ON 08064508202