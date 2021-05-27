The Ondo State Government has reiterated its commitment to partner relevant stakeholders in finding a lasting solution to the sea incursion ravaging Aiyetoro community and other affected areas in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa who made the remark at the formal handover of relief materials to victims of the Ayetoro ocean surge in Igbokoda, the local government headquarters, said the world bank had been involved to fund construction works in Aiyetoro community which will be carried out by the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project NEWMAP.

While noting that it might not be easy for victims to fully regain all that was lost in the unfortunate incident, deputy Governor, lucky Aiyedatiwa said the relief materials would go a long way to mitigate the effect on the people while the government is working on a lasting solution to scourge with utmost urgency.

In his words, ‘the trend cannot continue. It must be stopped. Giving out palliative can only mitigate your pains for a short while. It is also not the wish of the present administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN that a hitherto enterprising and creative people be environmentally ham stringed from living their lives normally and functioning optimally.’ Aiyedatiwa said.

‘We have invited the attention of relevant stakeholders like the Federal Ministry of Environment, World Bank, etc to the plight of the people of Ayetoro.’

‘We have taken further steps by involving the World Bank to fund the design and construction of works to be carried out by Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, NEWMAP for the benefit of Ayetoro.’ He added.

The Deputy Governor, who appreciated National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA for rendering humanitarian assistance to Aiyetoro community, said the state government is holding talks with NDDC to earmark fund in its budget for the completion of Igbokoda Aiyetoro road.

In his remarks, the Director-General of NEMA, Air Vice Marsal, Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd) represented by Ekiti head of Operations, Olusegun Afolayan gave the assurance that the agency was willing to sustain its synergy with Ondo State Government to explore long term solutions to such natural disasters.

He called for deliberate efforts on disaster risk management and robust collaboration by stakeholders at the community and all levels of government.

Earlier in remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, Olugbenga Akingbasote, who urged beneficiaries to make judicious use of the materials, disclosed that arrangements are on to sensitize the citizens on emergency management as well as precautionary measures.

Responding on behalf of beneficiaries, Chief Iwasanmi Ajijo lauded the state government for bringing succour to the people in such a critical time, pledging that the materials would be put to good use.

Relief items distributed include Mattresses, bedsheets, roofing sheets, groundnut oil, provisions, foodstuff, cements and other items to alleviate the pain of victims in the Aiyetoro community.

Tona Sina-Adeyeye,

Deputy Governor’s Office.