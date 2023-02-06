Ayeka/Igbodigo, Ode Erinje/Okunmo wards Residents Receive Aseyori Packages

People of Ayeka, Igbodigo, Ode Erinje, Okunmo wards were excited on Monday as they received Aseyori packages being distributed by candidate of All Progressives Congress'(APC) for Ondo South in the coming general elections, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR.

The communities were agog as Ibrahim arrived with his entourage to distribute the Aseyori packages to cushion the effect of the economic challenges of the people.

The billionaire business mogul, who promised to give the people of the district adequate representation, reiterated his determination to tackle headlong major challenges being faced by the people through legislative intervention.

He charged the people to vote for the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, himself and other candidates of the party at the elections coming up later in the month and in March.

The beneficiaries of the Aseyori packages appreciated the APC candidate for Ondo South for attending to the plight.

The visit to the wards is in fulfilment of the promise of the APC candidate to revisit all the 66 wards in the district before the election.