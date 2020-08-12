The Chairman Okitipupa Local Government, Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya yesterday 11th August, 2020 charges National Assembly team on Nigeria leadership encyclopedia project to avoid flaws of the past so as to have a reliable database of international standard that would be acceptable by all Nigerians for proper planning and development.

Abayomi stated this at the Palace of Rebuja of Osooro Land, HRM Oba Gbadebo Bajowa who doubled as the Chairman Okitipupa Local Government Chieftaincy Committee during an interactive meeting with the members of the Nigeria leadership encyclopedia team led by it Director General, Mr. Celestine Ekwe.

The interface meeting had in attendance all the notable Kabiyesis in Okitipupa Local Government Area and Okitipupa LG Senior Staff.