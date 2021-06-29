The Ondo State House of Assembly has passed the Legislative Funds Management Bill into law.

This is part of the prerequisites for the implementation of the Financial Autonomy for the Legislative Arm of government in Ondo State.

Presenting the report of the Selection Committee to the House at plenary on Tuesday, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Honourable Aderoboye Samuel Ademoye observed that the Funds Management Law will regulate procurement services as they affect the House of Assembly and the Assembly Service Commission.

He added that the law will facilitate ease of doing business of the House and enhance the welfare of Honourable Members of the House as well as Staff of the Assembly and the Commission through a regulated funds management system.

After a thorough debate on the report as submitted, Members agreed to all the terms of the report and the Bill was passed into law.

Speaking after, Speaker of the House, Rt. Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David thanked Members of the Selection Committee adding that the Funds Management Law would facilitate smooth running of the Legislative Financial Autonomy.

In a related development, the Bill seeking independence for the office of the Auditor General was also passed into law.

Presenting a report before the passage, Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts Honourable Adefiranye Festus observed that the Bill when it becomes law will ensure accountability and transparency in the conduct of Government businesses

He added that the Bill when it becomes law will strengthen good governance, accountability and reduce corruption at various levels of governance.

The Bill was subjected to debate and was passed into law by majority of the Lawmakers at plenary.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole,

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

June 29th,2021.