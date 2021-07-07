The Ondo State House of Assembly has passed the Assembly Service Commission Bill into law.

This is part of the prerequisites for the final take-off of the Legislative autonomy across the states of the federation.

Presenting the report of the Selection Committee to the House at plenary on Wednesday, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Honourable Aderoboye Samuel Ademoye observed that the bill will among others regulate the activities of the Commission as regards appointment, discipline and promotion of staff of the Assembly.

Aderoboye who requested other Members to pass the bill noted that it has been subjected to necessary scrutiny and crucial sections and clauses reviewed to meet the current trend.

After a thorough debate on the bill, it was passed into law.

In a related development, the Ondo State Security Trust Fund Bill has been passed into law.

This followed the presentation of a report by the Chairman, House Committee on Security, Culture, Tourism, Community Development and Cooperative Services, Honourable Ololade Gbegudu.

Addressing other Lawmakers at plenary on Wednesday, Honourable Gbegudu observed that the bill when passed will enhance training and purchase of equipment for security personnel in the state.

He added that the law when it becomes operational will enhance transparency, probity and accountability in the management of funds.

Gbegudu appealed to other members to consider the bill for passage into law.

The Speaker, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David subjected the bill to a debate before it was unanimously passed through a voice vote.

Oleyelogun noted that the law will address age-long shortfall in the funding of security apparatuses.

While commending Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN for his wisdfom, the Speaker called on individuals and corporate bodies to rise up to the challenges of funding security as a way of tackling the Hydra-headed security issues in the country.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole,

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development

7th July,2021.