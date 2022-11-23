..At the Arogbo Creek wards 1-5 Ese-Odo LG, Jimoh Ibrahim says ecological problems will be tackled by Tinubu

The familiarization tour of the Jimoh Ibrahim campaign team to Ese Odo Local Government began today.

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim alongside APC stakeholders on his campaign train were warmly received at Ukparama and Arogbo wards that were visited.

While addressing the multitude of Arogbo Ibe sons and daughters who attended the familiarization chit chat, Dr Ibrahim appreciated the warmth and excitement that pervaded the atmosphere as the people of Arogbo thronged the venue of the deliberation.

“The Izon people have always associated with the mainstream progressive block of Nigerian politics, so seeing you all here is a cause for applause as your presence shows you have not deviated from the landmark of Ijaws and mainstream politics.

” The essence of this visit is to relate with you on one -on – one basis and to share with you the good tidings of The Aseyori strategy. Our programme is geared towards providing support and empowerment for our own people and for you to benefit, you must show the willingness to identify with the strategy; rest assured that the safety net of the strategy is opened and wide enough to accommodate all of our members and the empowerment runs now all through the fours years in the Senate that your votes will ensure for our candidacy.

“As the elections approach, I have come to see you , know you and assure you of my commitment to leveraging on my capacity to bring development to Ondo South Senatorial District, ” Dr Ibrahim enthused.

The Founder of The University Of Fortune, Igbotako also assured the people of the Coastal communities of Ese Odo that when Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu wins the Presidency next year, he will fix the ecological challenges bedeviling the region.

” I can assure you that Tinubu as your President with your votes during the February polls next year, will fix your ecological challenges. So, for a better prospect in this area, your vote must go to the APC, ” Ibrahim stated.

The familiarization tour of Ese Odo continues tomorrow at Apoi wards 1,2,3,4 and 5.