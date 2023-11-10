At Senate retreat, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim seeks completion of abandoned mega projects

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, representing Ondo South senatorial district in the National Assembly, on Friday attended a maiden retreat of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions.

The retreat, held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, aims to articulate a common vision and develop a Strategic Transformation Master Plan for the Financial Services Industry in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim expressed worry over the number of abandoned mega projects in Nigeria.

Mega projects, according to him, are capital projects that worth at least one billion dollars.

The lawmaker said findings he carried out over a period of time showed that there were over 10,000 mega projects had been abandoned across the country.

He, therefore, urged the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to focus on completing these abandoned mega projects, which he said would have a multiplier effects on the economy.