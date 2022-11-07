At Koseru Odigbo LG Jimoh Ibrahim call for absolute peace…… .

….Promised to help grade the community internal roads before election

It was a huge and massive turn out at Odigbo Local government in Ondo South Senatorial District on Monday, the 7th of November as the Ondo South Senatorial Candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC and billionare business man, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim took his grassroots mobilization and awareness tour ahead of the 2023 General elections to Odigbo Local government.

Of late, it has been quite characteristic of Dr Jimoh Ibrahim to attract enthusiastic following at his political rallies, but his visit to Odigbo had upped the ante of the popular support of his senatorial ambition.

Among the wards the Jimoh Ibrahim campaign train touched at Odigbo were Ayesan Ward 5, Araromi Obuward 4, Ago Alaye ward 2, Oniparaga ward 9 and Koseru ward 1.

In each of these well populated wards, fans and supporters of the political move to send Jimoh Ibrahim to The Senate trooped out to identify with the face and hope of the Ondo South APC for the Senate come 2023 General elections.

Not even the terrain of the hinterland of Odigbo was strong enough to discourage the horde of supporters of the Araba of Ikale, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim from coming out to cheer him and express their resolve to give him their massive votes at the polls.

Some of them who spoke with Ondo Events noted that for a Senatorial Candidate to visit them in the thick of the grassroots is a new one on them , stressing that the familiarization tour embarked on by Jimoh Ibrahim is first of its kind and it gave them an opportunity to know their Candidate on one on one basis and this gesture is what they so much cherish as it has become to them an elixir that will ginger them to work for Ibrahim’s victory as they noted that it has to take someone who has the love of the ordinary people at heart to want to come to them in such far away places to come and confer with them.

At Koseru, the Araba of Ikale, sued for Peace with the locals , assuring them that their grievances shall be looked into and addressed with timely precision.

He said the people of Koseru have nothing to fear as the issue they have raised on the incursion into their land lands shall be handled in a way that will boost their trust in the APC government of Ondo State.

Beyond politics, the philanthropist in Barr Jimoh Ibrahim was moved to pity over the challenge being encountered by the people of Koseru in Odigbo as their road obviously yawned for repairs, particularly grading.

Dr Ibrahim assured them while addressing the community that he will grade the community’s internal roads before election.

I drove down here and I already have a first class knowledge of how unmotorable the internal roads of Koseru is.

” I am not saying this for politics sake . You are having challenges on this road and it will affect the movement of farm produce to the other places where you would do commerce with your output.

” I shall help to grade the community internal roads before the 2023 elections. I can assure you I don’t need to wait till 2023 elections before I reach out to touch your lives. The support for your community starts now,” Ibrahim reassured.

He charged the people of Koseru to live in peace with their Ikale neighbors as well as others in the village, noting that it takes a peaceful community where communal cohesion is fostered for development to be recorded.

An APC gladiator and Ilaje born Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Olusola Alexander Oke , who was in the team that visited Odigbo Local government thanked the people for coming out for Dr. Ibrahim, whom he described as a dogged fighter , a responsible amd responsive son of Ondo South in whom all lovers of development in the district are pleased .

Oke said he has no doubt about the desire of Jimoh Ibrahim to spread development across Ondo South, adding that he is known for his proclivity for attracting growth to whatever concept he espoused.

He charged the people of Odigbo to get their votercards ready to vote for massive development which Jimoh Ibrahim stands for.