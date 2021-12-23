Dr. Abiola Oshodi, the Owo born Medical expert and Nigerian in The Diaspora, who is doing the country proud abroad has felicitated with Christians across the country and Nigerians in general as the birth of Christ is celebrated this year.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen, Dr. Oshodi called on Nigerians to embrace the virtues of love and peaceful coexistence which the Christmas season symbolizes. “I urge Nigerians to seize the moment of the Christmas celebration to reach out to fellow Nigerians who are in distress at this period of the nation’s history. It feels good to know that despite the economic challenges, Nigeria is still making steady progress, however, for the downtrodden in the society, the Christmas period presents a good opportunity for those who have enough to reach out to them with a good patronage which exemplifies love and good neighbourliness,” Dr Oshodi noted.

“the season of Christmas is one that exemplifies the virtues of love and peaceful coexistence.

“We must continue to extend hand of love, benevolence and live as one family irrespective of our creed or colour.

“We must also continue to respect each other’s right to live freely and peacefully.

“The period of Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, who is the symbol of Christianity and the harbinger of peace, love and good tidings

“There is no better way to celebrate the season than by showing love and being our brother’s keeper.

“Let us cultivate the habit of giving to those who need our help at this time; it would go a long way to put smile on their faces,” the Canada based Psychiatry expert said.

The Ose/Owo House of Representative hopeful in the 2023 General election advised the youths of the constituency to be up and doing, stressing that he is poised to continue to support the academic pursuit of the youth of the area with more scholarship funds and financial assistance, noting that he feels excited over the drive for academic excellence by the youths of Ose/Owo Federal Constituency.

For the people of Ose and Owo, Dr. Oshodi said in the new year, his foundation, Abiola Oshodi Foundation has a lot of positive plans and improvement on what they have in the time past benefitted from the foundation. He said the benefits the people will enjoy from his foundation will cut across health, women empowerment, provision of assistance for the widows, job creation and skill acquisition programmes and many more.

Oshodi said he will use his international exposure to attract a lot of goodies to Ose/Owo federal constituency in the new year.