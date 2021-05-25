Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, congratulates former Governor of the State of Osun and Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on the occasion of his 64th birthday.

Governor Akeredolu describes Aregbesola as a man whose passion for service is contagious and admirable, particularly with his years of service as commissioner in Lagos State, two-term governor in the state of Osun and now a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Rauf has a remarkable record of simplicity and humility in public service. He is a progressive committed to the service of the country. He is deserving of all admiration.

“As you mark your 64th birthday, I am sure the country still has a lot to gain from your wealth of experience in various areas of public service. We are proud of you and many strides you have recorded in your service to the people of the state and the nation at large,” Governor Akeredolu says.

Arakunrin Akeredolu wishes Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola a very happy birthday while praying that the Almighty Allah will continue to grant him good health, peace and success.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

May 25, 2021.