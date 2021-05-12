The Association Of Women For Human Development, Ondo State chapter today officially inaugurated its State Executives at an elaborate event held at the Babafunke Hall, Ondo State Ministry of Women Affairs.

The newly inaugurated state president, Mrs. Folake Esan in her address said the journey started about five years ago when some women CEOs envisioned a broad based single network for all Women Led NGOs across the state.

Mrs. Esan who said her state led executive will work towards replicating the network across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State further projected that the network will be taken to the national level in order to get government’s attention where necessary to address societal issues across board.

While applauding Her Excellency, the First Lady of Ondo State, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu for exemplary leadership in advancing the socio-economic well being of the people of the state, Mrs. Esan said Mrs. Akeredolu is the brave face of revolution in a changing world.

In her keynote address, the wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu ably represented by SSA to the Governor, Research & Documentation, Mrs. Tope Daniyan while acknowledging the impact of women Led NGOs in the state, said women must come together and remain dogged in the fight to attain relevance in the society.

Mrs. Akeredolu who said she was not unaware of the challenges Women Led NGOs face which include lack of funds and strategic planning, unhealthy competition among others, however urged the women to be united just as she used the opportunity to congratulate the newly inaugurated state executive of the group.

In her lecture titled: “Women In Leadership”, Prof. Mrs. Olufunmilayo Omoba, the Director, Centre of Gender Issues in Science and Technology, FUTA, said women are being marginalized but evidences have shown that women are better leaders across the world according to those who work closely with them.

Prof. Omoba while also exploring barriers to women in leadership, frowned at gender disparity and inequalities saying women must learn to increase their personal value, build their capacity, be empathic, and live above board among others.

In his goodwill message, His Royal Majesty Oba Alaba Adako, the Oniyere of Iyere charged the women to be disciplined and loyal so as to be able to achieve the goals of the group.

He also used the opportunity to charge the group to narrow its reach into the 18 local government areas of the state so as to get the involvement of monarchs and the people at the grassroots.

Also speaking, Oba Agbede Adefarakanmi, the Olowa of Owa ably represented by Mr. Bode Famose acknowledged the roles women play in the society saying it was high time women are given more chance in leadership as they have overtime shown that they are good managers of both human and economic resources.

Mr. Martin Mary Falana, speaking on behalf of all men Led Organization, congratulated the women just as he affirmed that both men and women should be treated equally and accorded equal rights and that the women must continue to equip themselves for leadership roles.

Others who spoke included Mrs. Olawunmi Famuyiwa from NOA who also charged the women CEOs to strive to be at their best as women are influencers both in their immediate homes and in the larger society.

In her own remarks, the wife of Olowo of Owo, Olori Olanike Ogunoye assured the group of necessary support saying Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin is committed to women emancipation and would give necessary support in order for the group to achieve its goals.

The highpoint of the event was the official swearing in ceremony for the state executives as conducted by Ondo State FIDA chairperson, Bar. Bola Joel.

The event also featured presentation of certificates to all registered Non Governmental Organizations led by Women in the state.

In a chat with newsmen, Chief Mrs. Ibilade Kumuyi said the initiative is laudable as women by their nature are nation builders. She however charged the women to be patient one with another so as to be able to achieve the goals of the group.

Also speaking, one of the executives, Mrs. Olabisi Omolona, while noting that the group, made up of women in different thematic areas said the initiative is the first of its kind in Nigeria and that with team spirit, a lot of ground would be covered as women are naturally involved in issues that impacts directly and indirectly on their homes.

The state chairperson of WOWICAN, Deaconess Ademokoya while also congratulating the group on a successful outing, charged the women to love one another and continue to support each other to attain their full potentials as they all need each other to survive.

Women Led NGOs as a network was conceptualized to collate various corporate efforts of Women’s Right and Well Being, Gender Equality and Good Governance through the provision of access to justice and as well partner and facilitate collaborations among female led civil society organizations and between government.

Other executives inaugurated alongside the President, Mrs. Folake Esan include VICE PRESIDENT :–Mrs Uche Daodu, SECRETARY :—Mrs Bola Fasuyi, ASSISTANT SECRETARY:—Mrs Arohunmolase, TREASURER :–Mrs Bola Inyang, FINANCIAL SECRETARY :—Mrs Margret Adebayo, PUBIC RELATION OFFICER :–Mrs Bimbo Adeleye, PUBLIC RELATION OFFICER :–Mrs Bisi Omolona, NEWS LETTER EDITOR:—Mrs Olamide Falana

Others are RESEARCH & PROGRAM OFFICER:–Dr Mrs Aragbaye, RESEARCH & PROGRAM OFFICER :–Mrs Ologun, INTERNAL AUDITOR :–Mrs Debo Awodola, WELFARE OFFICER:–Mrs Lolu Adejuwon, WELFARE OFFICER:—PROPHETESS OLU- IGE, WELFARE OFFICER:—Mrs Grace Abebi Adenisehun, INTERNAL ADVICER:—Mrs Tinu Olowofela, INTERNAL ADVICER:—M Florence Ajih, INTERNAL ADVISER:–Mrs Bimpe Adeniyi