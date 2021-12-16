Newly nominated members of the Ondo State House of Assembly Service Commission will on Monday, 20th December, 2021, at 10.00am, appear before the Selection Committee of the House for screening.

They include Rt. Honourable Dare Emiola Francis (Chairman), Honourable Idowu Adebusuyi (Member), Honourable (Barr.) Adeloye Oladejo (Member), Honourable Kunle Odidi (Member) and Honourable Ola Oguntimehin (Member).

The House had earlier been informed of their nominations vide a letter signed by Secretary to the State Government, Princess Catherine Oladunni Odu.

The Speaker,Rt.Hon.David Bamidele Oleyelogun in a statement urges the nominees to forward twenty (20) copies of their curriculum vitae to the House and liaise with the Honourable Members from their different constituencies ahead of the screening on Monday.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman,House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

16th December,2021.