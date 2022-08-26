ASIWAJU TINUBU/ SHETTIMA COALITION FOR GOOD GOVERNANCE (ONDO STATE CHAPTER)….Elects State Working Committee

Hit the ground running, HE Ambassador Sola Iji urged the working committee…

Sequel to the inaugural meeting of various supports groups of Asiwaju Tinubu Presidential ambition that took place on Wednesday 24th of August 2022 at Helena Hotel, Akure under the Chairmanship of Chief( Barr) Sola IJI who is the Convener and Director- General, South West for all the Coalition of support groups for the Presidential Candidate of APC in the next General election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinibu and his running mate, Alhaji Shettima, over 100 support groups in Ondo State have resolved to work together and coalesce under the umbrella of ASIWAJU TINUBU/ SHETTIMA COALITION FOR GOOD GOVERNANCE ( ATSCGG).

This is in response to the directive from the National Coordinating office for effective collaboration and good working relationship to enhance victory for APC and her flag bearer comes Feb 2023 General election..

In furtherance to this development, the leadership of the various groups under the Coalition has elected the following personalities that cuts across the three senatorial districts of Ondo State as members of the State Working Committee with the mandate to hit the ground running to deliver on the mandate of the coalition across Ondo State and Southwest, Nigeria.

State Coordinator: Barr. Olanrewaju Kazeem. State Deputy Coordinator: Rt. Hon. Ayo Agbonmuserin.

3.State Secretary: Otunba Sylvester Ikuejamoye,JP.

State Assistant Secretary: Hon.Olakunle Eko. State Director of Organization:

Engr. Austin Pelemo. State Assistant Director of Organization:

O. Olutosoye. State Dir of Finance:

Prof. Folorunso Davies. State Director of Media & Publicity:

Hon. Segun Odidi.

9.State Dir of Women Affairs:

Mrs. Eko Davies.

State Deputy Dir. Women affairs:

Mrs. Florence Iwaye.

11.State Director Youth affairs

: Hon. Adejare Adeyefa.

State Deputy Dir. Youth:

Mr. Tunde Olayinka. Senatorial Co-ordinator, Ondo South Senatorial district:

Dr. Segun Ayodele.

14.Senatorial Co-ord.Ondo Central Senatorial district:

Hon. Adesiyan, O.F.

Senatorial Co-ord. North:

Hon. Ogunbi( onireason)

16.State Ex-Officio( s):

¡. Chief (Mrs) Grace, I. Animola.

¡¡. Dr. Femi Famakinwa

¡¡¡. Comr. Japhet Eregha.

Signed.

Hon Segun Odidi

State Director of Media& Publicity.