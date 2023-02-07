Aseyori train hits Ode – Aye, Ikoya/Igbisi – Oloto wards…..

Jimoh Ibrahim promises better life for constituents

All Progressives Congress, APC party men and women thronged out en masse today at Ode – Aye l, II and Ikoya/ Igbisi/Oloto wards to receive Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, and his Aseyori team as it was the turn of the wards to play host to the APC Senatorial Candidate.

It will be recalled that this is the second phase of the campaign tour of the 66 wards of Ondo South Senatorial District by Dr Jimoh Ibrahim in his bid to sell his candidacy to party men and electorate in Ondo South Senatorial district.

Dr. Ibrahim who branded his campaign slogan ” Aseyori ” has been going around the wards distributing welfare package and benefits under the auspices of Aseyori welfare packs to all party faithful across the wards making up Ondo South Senatorial district.

At the three wards visited today, Ode – Aye and Ikoya/Igbisi/Oloto wards, the mamoth crowd who featured and collected Aseyori packs were huge in number trouncing the expectations of bookmakers, as the venue of the distribution were filled to the brim.

The items of the Aseyori packs include foodstuffs and clothing material of quality Ankara wax.

Dr.Ibrahim while addressing the horde of party faithful at the rally told them categorically that his candidacy is emblematic of better life for the good people of Ondo South, stating that this is the more reason his campaign brand is ” Aseyori “as he is poised to excell and attract excellent legislation that will better the lives of his people in Ondo South Senatorial district.

“Well, I thank you for coming in massive number to attend the Aseyori rally. I have no doubt in my mind that our people in Ondo South are yearning for positive results and that is in tandem with the Aseyori sentiments. We in APC are out to win the February and March elections across elective offices and when we win , it’s going to be a victory that will cut across all levels. Ours is not going to be a winner takes all victory as we shall have a window of consideration that will factor the challenges of all our people.

“When the election is over,it’s going to be serious work of legislation in which I as your Senator will go to work and leverage on all the necessary links required to ensure our collective yearnings as people that have been deprived for so long get the attention of the National Assembly in ways that will spring forth basic and logical solutions to our peculiar challenges in Odo South.

“on this basis, I therefore seek your massive cooperation and support and I beseech you to go all out on election day to give me your votes for me to be able to bring to reality my development aspirations in Ondo South Senatorial district,” Dr Ibrahim said.

The APC members who spoke with newsmen at Ode Aye and Ikoya wards thanked Dr Jimoh Ibrahim for his interest in welfarism of his people through the novel Aseyori benefits and packs.