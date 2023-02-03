Aseyori Packages Train Arrives Bajare, Sayon, Taibo and Ebijo

In furtherance of his commitments to put smiles on his party faithful, yesterday Dr. Ibrahim Jimoh, CFR was ably represented by the house of assembly candidate for APC in Odigbo LG, Hon Tunji Fabiyi and Alhaji Sheu Agba of Ondo State.

The distribution of Aseyori social welfare packages continues as people of Bajare, Sayon, Taibo and Ebijo all trooped out in their numbers to receive their packages, it was a joyous moment for the residents as they all got their long awaited Aseyori packages.

The residents in their thank you message to the senator in-waiting, commended his philanthropic gesture towards them and for keeping to his promises during his ward to ward campaign tour to their community last year.

Alhaji Sheu Agba who spoke on behalf of Jimoh Ibrahim charged the residents to work assiduously for the success of Araba in the fourth coming election, he implored them to support all APC candidates in Ondo South senatorial district.