Aseyori package disbursement commences in January – Jimoh Ibrahim.

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR, the Ondo South APC Senatorial Candidate has assured party faithful across the 66 wards of Ondo South Senatorial district that the Aseyori team of the Jimoh Ibrahim for Senate strategic group will begin another leg of ward tour of the 66 wards effective this January to disburse the lofty package prepared for all the ward members in Ondo South .

The billionaire business mogul and All Progressives Congress strongman revealed this yesterday at Ore during the Senatorial stakeholders meeting at the Caring Heart Mega School, Sabo Ore in Odigbo Local government area.

Ibrahim said all the gifts that accompany the acquisition of ‘ Aseyori Cards’ by members across the wards making up Ondo South will be distributed.

He said arrangements have been concluded to release bags of rice to all the wards while six yards of qualiry Ankara wax will be given out to members, adding that there are other attendant gifts that will go with the package.

Ibrahim said the Aseyori Strategy is not just about benefits before election, stressing that these commodities that are disbursed will continue as a hallmark of his policy to satisfy the communal craving of the people of the district in his bid to make food and other necessary items needed at home available for the people.

He said Aseyori is about empowerment for the masses and it is about provision of job for the commons while providing soft landing business concepts for the market women.

Senatorial Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Chief Oyedele thanked the people of the district for trooping out to welcome Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Saturday, noting that the time has come for Ondo South People to get ready with their PVCs to vote the APC.

In his own remark, the Commissioner for Finance Hon. Akinterinwa thanked Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim for the new year gifts he has organized for the party faithful in Ondo South , noting that the door is wide opened for others yet to be in the fold to come and join the train of the Progressives in Ondo South Senatorial district.

Akinterinwa added that the members of the party should go all out and work for the success of all the candidates of the party from the Presidency down to the House of Assembly.

The high wired political gathering also had in attendance Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.