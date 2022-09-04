As Curtain Draws on 2022 Bemore Summer bootcamp, 388 techy girls smile home with Laptops and Solar Home system

No fewer than 388 girls who are well equipped with tools in Solar Technology, ICT and other entrepreneurial skills graduated from the two weeks BeMore Summer Bootcamp 4girlsnaija, an initiative of the First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

Speaking at the closing and graduation ceremony of the girls, held in the main auditorium of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, the Ondo First Lady said as they’re being released to the world transformed, and as a Special breed without greed, they should utilise the trainings received and do rare exploits.

The Bemore Founder charged the 2022 Bemore Summer Bootcamp’s graduands to reciprocate the gesture given them by the initiative and give back to the society that produced them.

She encouraged them to always stand up for women and girls by defending womanhood against Gender-Based Violence when they’re back to their various environments.

“My dear techy girls, I want you to take home the fact that the ‘the future is female’. Gone are the days you would be made to play the second fiddle role because you are a girl.

“You are too talented and endowed to be ‘materials for exports’. Bemore Girls are not cheap! You must go ahead and do rare exploits”. She said.

She further charged them to always remember the trainings they received, especially Taekwondo for self defence against randy men, as she assured them of government’s protection against all forms of abuse through the VAPP Law which they’re already aware of its existence.

“All you need do is speak up! Whenever that randy guy comes close, remember that grandma gave you a toll-free line to dial to report and trust that we will be there to rescue and defend you”.

She enjoined them to be positive-minded in their journey to the world, saying that leadership was gender-neutral, hence, they shouldn’t allow anyone to discourage them in pursuing their visions and aspirations.

“You can achieve whatever your minds can conceive if you believe. There is nothing stopping you. Remember too, that as a woman, you can become anything and can belong anywhere, including heads of institutions and government. And I dare say to you, my techy girls, that no height is too high for you to reach” . She added.

The Bemore empowered foundation Founder, who described the graduands as a new breed of champions, further encouraged them not to be discouraged by the challenges awaiting them as they grow to become a woman.

She reminded them that they’d been equipped with tools to become a better version of themselves with all they acquired in the camp and should, therefore put all they learned into practice.

She said: “You have been deliberately prepared to face the future. You have been trained in ICT and Solar technology to demystify science and technology, and to put a lie to the age-long prejudice about these fields being the exclusive preserve of the men. You have been armed with life-enhancing skills so that you can have financial security and defeat poverty so that you make money on your own and never to fall easy prey to the preying eyes of randy men who go around seeking who to destroy with monetary bait”. She advised.

The Ondo First Lady, further charged them to stand up in defence of another girl who is being harassed or molested, saying “as Bemore Ambassadors, you cannot afford to be silent where evils thrive”.

In his remarks, the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, emphasised that education is the bedrock of fundamental human development, which BeMore is encouraging girls to pursue, as he described the initiative as one of the largest girls’ projects in Nigeria.

Represented by his Deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Ondo Governor affirmed that the BeMore Empowered Foundation had equipped girls towards maximum exploitation of their potentials, while thanking the Founder and her team for partnership his administration in closing gender gap, towards actualisation of its REDEEMED Agenda.

He reiterated the commitment of the current administration under his leadership, to continually support and partner initiatives that were geared towards the betterment of the citizens.

Addressing the graduands, Gov Akeredolu charged them to go and reproduce themselves with the various skills they acquired in the camp and become good ambassadors of Bemore in the society, saying they are seeds sown into the world to make changes.

Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, charged the graduands, as leaders of tomorrow to take education seriously in this era that world economy is competitive, noting that they’ve been supported with innovative materials in the camp which should motivate them to prioritize education.

According to him, all the designs for better life given to them through training in various fields of endeavor, could only be achieved with education before they could fit in to the modern world.

Commending the Founder for the life-changing initiative and her commitment to helping humanity, Jimoh Ibrahim encouraged the graduands to show empathy to others, by emulating the First Lady who conceived and birthed a programme aimed at giving them a brighter future.

He said: “Confidence must be developed if you must succeed. Go out and be more encouraged to change the world. Let integrity guide your decisions in life”.

On institutionalisation of Bemore in Ondo State, the Chairman described it as a good thing, and assured that establishment of Bemore institute is achievable. He, therefore, launched the building of the Bemore permanent site and assured of his readiness to oversee fundraising for it.

The Special Guest of honour and Minister of Science & Technology, Sen. Mamora Nimbe, noted that the Bemore concept was necessary in this part of the world, due to the disadvantages female gender encountered in the society.

Senator Mamora who said he was inspired by the story of the Bemore Founder, encouraged her to remain unperturbed about the sustainability of the programme, saying with right scope, people of likeminds would rise to its continuity.

He decried the poor industrial revolution and commended the Bemore initiative for promoting girls’ interest in Science Technology and Mathematics, (STEM), which he described as the bedrock of industrialisation.

He enjoined the beneficiaries to prioritize education, describing it as a liberator of the mind, charging them to make judicious use of the trainings acquired during the bootcamp.

The closing ceremony featured Exhibition of skills showcased by the girls including, Solar installation, Computer operation, Artworks, Taekwondo display, Baked items, wigs and detergents that the girls made, and breast cancer advocacy.

Announcing the 2022 Bemore Valedictorian, the Founder commended the performances of the girls in Solar Technology and ICT Examinations, disclosing about 25 of them scored 💯 and announced Miss Umar Alaba as overall participant.

Girls whose Artworks were displayed got prizes from the Founder, while other four Bemore Ambassadors who designed OSAA-GBV’s website, under Bemore Sister’s Network, were also honoured.

Some dignitaries at the occasion included Sponsors of the programme like Mr & Mrs Chinelo Bally, Commissioners for women Affairs, Dr. Mrs Bunmi Osadahun, her counterparts in Health, Dr. Banji Ajaka, in Ministry of justice, Sir Charles Titiloye, the Special Advisers on Gender, Mrs. Olamide Falana, on Transport Mr. Tobi Ogunleye, amongst others Exco members.

e-signed:

Mary Agidi

Special Assistant to the Governor on Media

(Office of the First Lady)

Sept. 3, 2022

📸 Saidu Abdulrahman and Gbenga Fasakin