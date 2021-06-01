Former National Youth Leader of Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Hon. Dennis Alonge – Niyi and his wife, a prominent PDP woman leader have resigned membership of their party, PDP.

Their letter of resignation was forwarded to their ward Chairman, Afo PDP Ward 1, Afo Ose Local Government, Ondo State.

In the letter titled ‘ Resignation of our membership from Peoples Democratic Party,’ and made available to Ondo Events, the prominent Ose Politicians said , ” we write to notify your good office of our decision to resign our membership from the Peoples Democratic party, effective 1st June, 2021.”

In the letter dated 31st May, 2021, and addressed to Alhaji Musa Azeez, PDP Chairman Afo in Ose Local Government, Arole Dennis and Yeye Alonge – Niyi said they thanked the party for the leadership they have provided in the ward and the support they have derived from the party and her teaming members from 1998 till date.

It will be recalled that Arole Dennis Alonge- Niyi since joining PDP in 1998 has remained a very strong stakeholder who wields influence and has been giving the party in his ward, Local Government and Senatorial District a lot of political patronage. His emergence from Ose Local Government as National Youth Leader of PDP is a confirmation of his laudable contribution to the growth of PDP in Ondo State.

His resignation alongside his wife, Yeye Alonge – Niyi from PDP is no doubt going to be a big blow to the PDP structure in Ose Local Government.

Arole Dennis and Yeye Alonge – Niyi , as at the time of filing in this report, are yet to officially disclose the party they will be identifying with.