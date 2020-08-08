Leaders of Arogbo Ijaw in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State have commended the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN for the unprecedented development the state has witnessed under his administration in the last three and half years.

The leaders who came under the auspices of Arogbo-Ijaw Community Organization, AICO, observed with satisfaction the performances of Arakunrin Akeredolu across sectors since he came on aboard in the year 2017.

Chairman of AICO, Deacon James Ashidi, who led the organisation on a courtesy visit to the governor in his office in Akure said Governor Akeredolu has demonstrated in no small measure rare commitments to the service of the people of the Sunshine State.

He particularly appreciated the governor for the construction of the first flyover in the state which is the Ore interchange otherwise known as the Redemption Bridge among other infrastructural projects in the Southern Senatorial District of the state.

The chairman who also thanked the governor for counting Ese-Odo Local Government Area worthy to be listed as part of the oil producing area, equally used the occasion to appreciate the governor for the appointment of indigenes of Arogbo Ijaw into his cabinet, particularly the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon Donald Ojogo.

Welcoming the leaders and other members of AICO to his office, Governor Akeredolu, described Arogbo Ijaw as committed and loyal people as exemplified by Hon. Donald Ojogo, the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

According to the governor, Hon Ojogo is a man of honour and integrity who can be trusted and relied upon.

“Ojogo is a loyal man and not a pretender. He stood his grounds on a number of things and I’m very proud of him. He is an intelligent person. He has shown that no Ijaw man can be led by the nose; he has always been his own man. I thank him and we are proud of him”, he added.

He said medical personnel would soon be deployed to the Comprehensive Health Centre in Arogbo as soon as possible.