Ondo State Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, Mr. Olayato Aribo has charged public servants in the ministry to on improve service delivery in order to achieve the vision of the present administration.

Mr. Aribo was speaking while leading management entire staff of the Ministry to appreciate God for granting them the privilege to witness the new year and God’s guidance as he pilot the affairs of the organisation. The prayer meeting was held at the Ministry’s headquarters, Alagbaka, Akure.

He implored the workers to add more value to the system by doubling their efforts through dedication and commitment to duties.

The Commissioner commended their efforts and commitment in the past years and acknowledged the professionalism displayed by workers in generating revenue for government, stressing that the Ministry would do more than the previous year as all hands would be on deck.

Mr. Aribo emphasized that with the current situation of the economy globally, Agriculture remains the best way to diversify the economic and alleviate poverty in the society.

He, therefore, enjoined all public servants working with the Ministry to continue to exhibit the time-tested values, ethics and traditions of honesty, probity, transparency, integrity, hard work and service excellence which have been the

hallmarks of Public Service.

The entrepreneur turned politician solicited the support of workers to achieve the desired goals of the Ministry and the state at large.

Earlier ,in a sermon, Pastor Samuel Ajewole, admonished civil servants to work with God and emulate Noah in the bible whom he said obeyed God’s instructions.

He advised workers to be loyal and dedicated to the system by carrying out their schedule of duties diligently.

Prayers were offered for Nigeria, Ondo State, First Family, Exco Members, Assembly Members and Public Servants at the meeting.

The Commissioner later paid familisation visit to Agric Inputs Supply Agency (AISA), where he said the Agency would continue to serve the purpose for which it was established.

Sola Omoboyowa,

Head, Publicity and Media Relations Unit, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry