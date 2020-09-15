Youth Leaders from Arewa, Ohaneze, Arochukwu, Idoma, Afenifere and Ibiobio extractions under the auspices of Coalition of Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders of Nigeria (CENYLON) have conferred the award of ‘Best Performing Governor’ on the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN.

CENYLON commended the Governor for his giant strides across the state, adding that his performance is enough for the people of the state to return him for a second term in office.

The President of the Coalition, Comrade Eric Oluwole who spoke at the Government house, Alagbaka, Akure on Tuesday, commended Governor Akeredolu for being a leader accessible to his people without being tied to the apron strings of ethnic chauvinism and tribal sentiments.

While appealing to the people of Ondo State to vote wisely on October 10th, Comrade Oluwole said the monumental deliverables across the state are enough evidence of performance by Governor Akeredolu.

Responding, Governor Akeredolu attributed his sterling performances across all sectors to the support and prayers of the people of the state and the hardwork of members of the State Executive Council.

The Governor said the achievements of his administration have been that of collaborative efforts through quality thinking-through and selfless services.

He assured that alot of landmark projects are in the works for actualisation in his second term.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said all residents of the state desirous of geometric advancement in all frontiers for the Sunshine State should embrace the continuity agenda for second term which is being preached ahead of the October 10th Governorship Election in the state.

The governor said the enormous efforts already committed into bitumen exploration by his administration coupled with the presidential support through a statement at banning importation of bitumen into the country in no distant future must not go to waste.

He equally said the untiring commitment of his administration at ensuring that Ondo State becomes the leading player in the Maritime Sector very soon through the establishment of Port Ondo which he said would not only be a Port for Nigeria but that of the West African subregion must not be truncated.

Arakunrin Akeredolu appreciated the Youth Leaders for their encomiums, endorsement for second term in office and the conferment of Best Preforming Governor Award of the Year with his appointment as the Patron of the coalition.

