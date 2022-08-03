The First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, is championing self-defence lessons for young girls in the state to aid their personal protection in situations of insecurity.

She made this known on Tuesday while hosting the special female squad of the Ondo State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Akure, the state capital.

Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the founder of the Bemore Empowered Girls Foundation which aims to educate girls in ICT, Solar and other life-enhancing skills including taekwondo, noted she is unapologetically an advocate for women and children.

Ondo State First Lady

She described the female squad of the Ondo State Command of the NSCDC as a “partner in progress” she said: “We need to educate our young ones on personal safety and self-defence.

“I’m happy that this special female squad was created to make us feel that we are in this thing together, even though this world is a ‘man’s world’ we are trying to make it balanced in all spheres of life. The creation of the squad is a welcome development.”

Her Excellency assured the female squad of the Ondo State chapter of the NSCDC that she would ensure that they were given the enabling environment to thrive.

Speaking, the spokesperson of the female squad of the Ondo State Command of the NSCDC, DSC Temitope Babalola, thanked the First Lady for hosting the squad.

She revealed that following the inauguration of the female squad by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on November 30, 2021, they immediately swung into action by the first week of December 2021 and surveyed all the Local Government Areas of Ondo State.

“We found out that Ondo State had 1, 601 secondary schools (private and public). We cannot police the schools due to this large number but we have been going around to sensitize the students on security and safety.

“We’ve taught them how to maneuver and take care of themselves in the schools, market places and even churches in certain situations.

“The female squad has been trained on the use of firearms, we have the requisite knowledge on how to use seven weapons,” she said.

She said the squad has made a lot of progress in ensuring the safety and security of young people in Ondo State

Following Babalola’s speech, the female squad of the Ondo State Command of the NSCDC gave a demonstration on self-defence and personal safety.

Earlier, the Ondo State Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Command of the NSCDC, ASC Daniel Aidamebor gave a brief history of the establishment of the female squad of the NSCDC.

“The female squad of the NSCDC was a child of necessity that was inaugurated to fight kidnapping, banditry attacks in schools. At a point, there were a lot of attacks on schools.

“The Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi established a female squad in the National Headquarters in February 2021 to protect schools.

“When the Commandant-General saw the success of the female squad in the National Headquarters, he gave an order to all State Commands to replicate same.

“In May 2021, the NSCDC brought officers for a five-month training on how to protect schools and on November 30, 2021, the Governor of Ondo State Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu commissioned the female squad of the Ondo State of the NSCDC,” the PRO said.

Story credit: Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fademi