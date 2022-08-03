PRESS STATEMENT

RELOCATION OF ORANGE 94.5FM STATION TO OSRC PREMISES AT ORITA OBELE, AKURE.

The Ondo State Government owned Orange 94.5FM will vacate its present premise at Irese Road for the headquarters of the media group at Orita Obele, Akure. This follows the directive of the Governor of Ondo State Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN that all state-owned broadcasting establishments be physically and administratively consolidated at the Headquarters of the Ondo State Radiovision Corporation, OSRC, Orita Obele, Ijare road, Akure. The three media houses are OSRC TV, SUNSHINE 96.5FM ALALAYE and ORANGE 94.5 FM.

This decision is part of the strategies of Government to adjust to the current economic reality facing the nation and the state. It is also consistent with the policy thrust of the Akeredolu administration to run a smart, efficient and cost-effective governance system in line with global best practices.

The objective of the policy is to install and enforce a regime of shared facility, optimum human resources utilization and cost-efficient operational logistics for the three media houses.

The benefits include :

a) Massive reduction of the costs of purchase of the Automotive Gasoline Oil (Diesel) for power generation.

b) Eradication of costs of maintenance of 3 power generators currently used for running Orange 94.5 FM (located about 5km away from its headquarters complex).

c) Eradication of expenditures on maintenance of engineering facilities like the 1,000 feet broadcast mast, signal antennae, Fibre optical cable installations and studio equipment.

d) Crash in the costs on vehicles maintenance and transport

e) Massive reduction of costs of daily news gathering, programme productions operations and marketing activities.

f) Effective operational supervision, smart human resources administration and management and overall reduction in costs of building and environment maintenance respectively.

All of the above, amongst others, will now be shared instead of duplicated at Orange FM as currently obtains.

When fully inaugurated, it is expected that Government will save not less than 80% of its current overall expenditure on Orange 94.5FM thereby freeing more resources to address other critical areas of the state’s need.

Already, groundwork and preliminary Implementation of same have since commenced while the completion of the relocation is expected by September the 10th, 2022.

Ultimately, the goal of this exercise is to improve on our quality service thereby sustaining Orange 94.5FM as the foremost urban radio station with the most satisfied audience.

Members of the public, especially our esteemed listeners are hereby requested to please bear with us, the slight inconveniences this exercise may bring to their listening pleasure.

Signed

Adekunle Adebayo

Chairman/CE

1st August, 2022.