Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has extended the enforcement of compulsory installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) devices in all public places in the state to September 1, 2022.

The extension is sequel to appeals from churches, mosques and other public centres to enable them put in place necessary measures as contained in the State Executive Order.

Recall that Governor Akeredolu signed an Executive Order on June 22, 2022 mandating owners, occupiers, managers and operators of public/private institutions within Ondo State to install, use and maintain CCTV devices and other secret cameras to monitor and keep surveillance on the daily activities in their premises.

With the one month extension, all security agencies in the state shall enforce the Executive Order as from September 1, 2022 .

Violators shall be prosecuted in accordance with Section 203 of the Criminal Code (Cap. 37) Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria.

Governor Akeredolu reiterated his administration’s commitment to the security of lives and property of the people, describing it as top priority.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

August 2, 2022.