Akeredolu Nominates Amidu Takuro As State Commissioner
PRESS STATEMENT
Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has nominated Mr. Amidu Takuro as State Commissioner.
His name has been forwarded to the Ondo State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.
Mr. Takuro is from Odigbo Local Government Area of the State.
Governor Akeredolu wishes the Commissioner-designate the best of luck.
Signed:
Richard Olatunde
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.
August 1, 2022.
