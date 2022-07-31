General Olu Bajowa (retd) has described the late Senior Apostle Emmanuel Akinyemi Ademusire as a community developer and philanthropist who left his footprint in the sand of time.

This was contained in statement personally signed by the Jagunmolu of Ikale Land in remembrance of the late Ademusire, who died on August 1, 2020.

He described the late barrister at Law, who was his younger cousin, as an intelligent personality, remembering how enviable and commendable was the role he played in the peace settlement of the Lubokun Royal intra family land tussle while alive.

Prince (Dr.) Bajowa, OFR, who is the Ojagbulegun from The Source, recalled how impactful was the late Cherubim and Seraphim Church leader in terms of socio-economic contributions to Ikale land, particularly the underprivileged.

The statement entitled: “In Memoriam Of Late Senior Apostle Barrister Emmanuel Akinyemi Ademusire,” reads in parts: “Alas! Exactly two (2) years today, Barrister (Senior Apostle) Emmanuel Akinyemi Ademusire, left this sinful world, but the good legacy he left behind remained evergreen in our hearts!

“The sudden death of late Barrister Ademusire, on the 1st of August 2020, was a devastating shock to the Jomo Yetoyo/Lugeye/Yegengha/Obayanmuwa family, of Lubokun Royal dynasty, and the entire Igbotako community, in Osooro kingdom of Ikaleland.

“The enviable and commendable role he played in the peace settlement of the Lubokun Royal intra family land tussle, can not be forgotten. Also, the vacuum he left behind in Igbotako community, C&S Church and MMGS Old Student Association, is very difficult to fill.

“Although, his sojourn on earth was short, his legacy gave credence to the adage that: “Not how long, but how well”.

“Emmanuel, you have left your footprint in the sand of time, as a philanthropist, community developer, legal luminary, a socialite and a man of God whose investments in Ikaleland had impacted tremendously on the socio-economic lives of our people and particularly, the underprivileged in Ondo State.

“Your legal victories and prowess, especially in electoral advocacy, would be monumental references for posterity, in the legal family.

“The entire Igbotako community, the CAN, and the Lubokun Royal family of Osooro kingdom and indeed Ikale people worldwide, will miss you.

“Personally, I was very distraught and highly disorganised by your untimely death, haven established a rapport of filial relationship, evident in your help during the face-lift of our “Alma Mater’s” library; and your enthusiastic assistant volunteered to my wife HRH Princess Barr The Regent, to distribute to the Ikale people, my pallatives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I thought that you would similarly honour me with a “TRIBUTE” and “IN MEMORIAM”, after my demise. However, man proposes, but God Who knows best and loves you more, always disposes.

“Barrister Emmanuel Ademusire, you were an Apostle of truth, conscience, faithfulness, and a good man who also believed in “Omoluabi” ethos.

“We, all Lubokun descendants, mourn you! “… Omo Lugeye, Omo Obayanmuwa, Omo Rebuja Gbua, Omo Lumure Gbokan…”, as you had already transited to glory, continue to rest “apostolically” in the bosom of the Lord, until we meet to part no more!!”