Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, on Thursday sworn-in six recently appointed Permanent Secretaries and Tutors-General in the state.

The newly appointed Accounting Officers who were sworn-in are: Mr. Olusegun Omojuwa, Permanent Secretary, Local Government Staff Loans Board; Mrs Adenike Ogunsola, Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission; Mrs Toyin Oni, Permanent Secretary/Accountant-General and Mr Semiu Adigun, Permanent Secretary/Surveyor-General.

Others include: Mr Oni Morounfolu, Tutor-General, Teaching Service Commission (South) and Mr Farayola Akinyemi, Tutor-General, Teaching Service Commission (North).

Governor Akeredolu congratulated the new Accounting Officers, while charging them to be ready to discharge their responsibilities to the fullest.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka Akure, was graced by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun; President of Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Eunice Alade; members of the State Executive Council led by the Secretary to the Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; traditional rulers, serving Permanent Secretaries and other top government functionaries.

The Governor advised the Accounting Officer to see their appointment as a challenge to provide leadership and avoid any act of criminality.

He noted that the State can not afford to have any straggler on board, saying the government is contends with the issues of optimum service delivery amidst the myriad of challenges faced at present.

“The new appointees occupy very strategic positions in the public service. The Accountant-General and Permanent Secretary serves the State in a very special position.

“Prudent management of scarce resources of the State demands keen knowledge and management issues. Sobriety, continence and firmness are the virtues, among others, necessary for effective administration of the State at a time, such as this one. The office of the Accountant-General requires all these and even more.

“The Surveyor-General and Permanent Secretary has the onerous responsibility to ensure that the proper delineation of the State is maintained.

“In addition, this office must resist the relentless encroachment on government lands by unscrupulous speculators and those who connive with them from within. It is our expectation that this elevation will assist the new appointee in no small measure.

“The Tutors-General occupy a very important position in the teaching service. The importance of this office cannot be overemphasised. The oversight functions expected to be performed by a Tutor-General confers a special status on the holder of the office.

“The fact that the Tutors-General are expected to be in charge of their zones makes it mandatory for them to have an appreciable knowledge concerning placement and performance of teachers in these areas.

“They should be able to provide useful information on the challenges encountered by the schools and students, especially in the rural areas, to the Teaching Service Commission. No part of the State must be shortchanged with regard to availability of qualified teachers in the core subject areas.

“This appointment is a challenge to provide leadership. The recent discoveries, bordering on falsification of records, collection of multiple salaries, absence from duty post without approval, among other disgraceful acts, betray lack of strict supervision in the Teaching Service. There have also been some reported acts of criminality involving some teachers in some schools.

“It is our expectation that the relevant service regulations will be applied, rigorously. Any erring staff must be sanctioned. Any infraction requiring criminal prosecution will be pursued with tenacity until justice is delivered. No act of criminality will be condoned.

“The Oath of Allegiance administered is not only for this ceremony. It is a solemn pledge that any public officer, in whom the people repose immense trust, must discharge the onus of diligence, prudence, honesty and propriety expected of them, creditably. Any abuse of this sacred trust is gross and indecent. It will be sanctioned with proportionate severity.

“As this Administration proceeds on its journey in continued fulfilment of its electoral promises, we dare reiterate the fact that no one will be denied his/her due under our watch. We will continue to encourage workers in the best way which the current situation permits.”the Governor stressed.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, Mr Olusegun Omojuwa, appreciated Governor Akeredolu for the elevation, while promising not to disappoint him.

He particularly lauded Governor Akeredolu for his unwavering commitment to security of lives and property of the poeple and improved workers’ welfare.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

July 28, 2022.

📸 Blessed Michael