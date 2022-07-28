PRESS STATEMENT

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has approved the appointment of Pastor Kayode Olaniyi Ogundele as the Head of the Ondo State Public Service.

The appointment is in recognition of Ogundele’s rich experience in the State Public Service and his track records of years of dedication and efficiency.

His appointment follows the statutory retirement of the incumbent Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo,mni who will be bowing out of the Service on August 2, 2022. Ogundele’s appointment, therefore, takes effect from August 3, 2022.

Governor Akeredolu’s approval of the appointment is in line with the provisions of Section 208, Sub-section 3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended).

Until his appointment, Ogundele was the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Special Services Department of the Governor’s office. He joined the State Public Service as an Administrative Officer in 1994.

An astute and experienced administrator, Kayode Ogundele has traversed almost all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the course of his career and rose through the ranks to the position of Permanent Secretary before his appointment.

He holds a Masters Degree in Personnel Psychology and fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, and graduate of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, among other several Professional Qualifications.

Governor Akeredolu congratulates the new Head of Service, while charging him to sustain the robust relationship between government and Labour leaders in the State.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State

July 28, 2022