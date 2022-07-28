The All Progressives Congress’ presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commended Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim on his academic record, describing him as one of the best brains Nigeria could be proud of.

He stated this on Thursday when the billionaire business mogul and the first student to be awarded Doctor of Business degree by the Cambridge University, United Kingdom since it was established in 1209, presented the dissertation of the programme to him Abuja.

The APC standard bearer for 2023 presidential election said Ibrahim has made several breakthroughs in areas where most people considered impossible.

According to Tinubu, “When I learnt about your fresh academic feat, I said to myself that we have an outstanding young man who has been taking the name of this country to greatest heights.

“You make us proud and I am happy you have presented yourself to serve the people at the Senate come 2023.

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

“I am sure the people of Ondo South Senatorial District would vote for you en masse so that they can explore and exploit your wealth knowledge for the better of the people and the district.”

Presenting the dissertation, which has been published as a book by Macmillan, to the APC standard bearer on Thursday, Ibrahim said it became necessary to present the book to Tinubu because he’s optimistic that he would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The APC senatorial candidate for Ondo South in the forthcoming general elections said the dissertation (book) would be useful and serve as a guide for revamping the nation’s economy and preventing project abandonment.

“I deemed it fit to present this book, which is the text of the dissertation I did on my Doctorate programme at Cambridge University, United Kingdom, because you’re going to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“My research was on project abandonment which had contributed immensely to the economic downturn and undermined the development of our nation Nigeria over the years.

“I am not unaware that you’re a bunch of intelligence and knowledge that’s capable of revamping the nation’s economy when you assume office next year by God’s grace.

“I, therefore, want to seize this opportunity to appeal to Nigerians, particularly the electorate to vote massively for APC in the 2023 because things would surely turn around for better as Asiwaju gets to the driver’s seat of the nation,” Ibrahim said.