The Ondo state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Akinwunmi Sowore, has congratulated the Ikale born billionaire and the APC Candidate, Ondo Southern Senatorial District in the forthcoming general election, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim over his conferment of the first of its kind Doctorate of Business Degree award by the University of Cambridge, UK.

Sowore, who described the Araba Of Ikaleland as a leader with immense passion towards educational advancement, whose display of brilliance and intelligence is uncommon.

In a congratulatory message personally signed, the Akogun of Apoi land also noted that education remained the only route to sustainable stability and development in Nigeria, maintaining that the most important of all investments any government could do, is the development of the human mind through quality academic efforts.

“On behalf of myself and my family, I congratulate you Sir on this lofty feat, the first-ever Doctor of Business Degree by the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom on Saturday, 23rd of July, 2022. It is gratifying and making us proud.

“This prestigious award has further confirm your passion towards educational success as we can’t take away your brilliance and intelligence that is uncommon among your contemporaries.

“Let’s also note at this point that education is very key because other forms of development, in the end is brick and mortar. The only investment that has the inherent capacity to multiply itself in several folds, is the investment in human mind.” Sowore said.

The Ondo Commissioner therefore, tasked Ibrahim to see the achievement as a call to serve humanity more than ever based on what he’s known for.

Signed:

Akinwunmi Sowore

Commissioner for Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs.

July 27th, 2022.