Press Statement

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has described the death of Prince Olu Adegboro as a big loss to the State and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Akeredolu received the news of the death of the APC chieftain with great sadness and rude shock.

The Governor described the late Adegboro as a man of many parts, whose political trajectory exemplified consistency and discipline.

“Prince Adegboro was a committed Progressive. His roles in the enthronement of the democracy we are nurturing today cannot be wished away.

“Baba was a politician of high repute. He pursued excellence in his life time and strived to remain dedicated to the ethos of the progressive family.

“Prince was a renowned radical Student Union Leader during his University days. His activism led to his emergence as the National President of the National Union of Nigerian Students, NUNS, between 1971 and 1972. He signposted courage and determination.

“As a commissioned officer of the Nigerian Army, who retired from the military as a captain in 1978, Baba served the country meritoriously. He dedicated his life to the service of the people and the country. He lived well.

“Late Prince Adegboro left legacies of hard work and professionalism in his different political appointments at various levels. He was Chairman, Adviser and at one time the Commissioner for Information in the State.

“His passion for writing ultimately moulded his enviable inroad into Publishing. He made immeasurable marks on all ends. His death is a big loss to the State and our great party,” the Governor said.

On behalf of the Government and the good people of Ondo State, Governor Akeredolu commiserates with the entire Adegboro family, the APC and, indeed, friends and acquaintances of the late Prince Olu Adegboro.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

July 27, 2022.