General Olu Bajowa on Tuesday emphasised on the role of indigenes in community development, saying it expedites human and infrastructure development.

The retired general, who is the Jagunmolu of Ikaleland, stated this in a letter to the Akindeju family addressed to the head of the family, Rev Olu Akindeju, in commemoration of the remembrance of the late Asiwaju Benson Akindeju.

General Bajowa in the letter described the death of the late Asiwaju Benson Akindeju as a monumental and devastating to development of Igbatako and Ikaleland in the southern senatorial district of Ondo State.

The late Asiwaju Benson Akindeju died in a London hospital on March 4, 2019 at 59 years old.

Remembering the deceased, the Ojagbulegun from the source, lamented that the late Asiwaju Akindeju, CEO, AK Media and chairman, Big Soul Hotel, died at “the prime of his life.

According to the letter, he said: “Permit me to say that the untimely death of late Asiwaju Benson Akindeju, of blessed memory, at the prime of his life, was not only a monumental and devastating vacuum in the progress and development of Igbotako and Ikaleland, but a personal loss to me, paternally and maternally, for his faithfulness which remained evergreen in my heart.

“The late Asiwaju Benson Akindeju was a philanthropist and a gentleman to the core. He was a bonafide Prince of the Lubokun Ruling House in Osooro Kingdom, and indeed an epitome of the ethos of ‘Omoluabi’.

“I pray that the gentle soul of Asiwaju Bensom Akindeju should continue to rest in perfect peace, in the bosom of the Lord, till we meet and part no more.”