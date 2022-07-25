A Canada-based Nigerian gospel artiste, Evelyn Akinsola on Sunday launched an album in Canada in commemoration of her 45th birthday anniversary.

According her husband, Mr. Rotimi Akinsola, the lyrics video of the album entitled: “Hiding Place” was released today (Sunday) to mark the birthday of the artiste.

Born on July 24, 1977, Evelyn was said to have always been a godly person right from childhood.

Her husband told newsmen in Akure, Ondo State capital, that “Being fully invested in the church from a very young age, Evelyn dedicated her voice to singing to the Lord.

“She grew up in the Apostolic Church and later, she attended Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

“Evelyn actively participated in and also headed choir activities. This helped her a great deal in giving her a solid foundation when she decided to be a gospel singer.

“Her devotion to Christ has never been in vain and He has rewarded her with a successful career as a gospel singer, a loving-husband and beautiful children.”

In a congratulatory message sent to her wife, Mr. Akinsola wrote: “As you launch your latest album today, I wish you a very special birthday.

“You have worked hard and made great progress in your music career. I am proud of you. You’ve come a long way. Today is also a special day as it marks another year that you have put up with my antics. You are the best friend anyone could ever wish for. I love you from the bottom of my heart. Happy birthday.”