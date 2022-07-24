.as BeMore Technical Coordinator, Bassey ties knot with hearthrob

The First Lady of Ondo State and Founder, BeMore Empowered Foundation 4girlsnaija, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has charged couples to respect each other, noting that Marriage is a union of reciprocity.

She gave this charge on Saturday, at the wedding reception between Oreoluwa Bolarinwa and Bassey Obeten, held at Ashers Place event centre, Jericho, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Encouraging the groom who is the Technical Coordinator of the BeMore Empowered Initiative, Mrs Akeredolu charged him not to treat his wife as a slave, rather partner in progress.

While conducting the cake-cutting being the mother of the day, she charged the newlyweds to give each other space for self-development, saying, by so doing they would have a happy and peaceful home.

Congratulating the groom for taking the bull by the horn, the BEMORE Empowered Foundation’s Founder, informed him that Marriage required him to be more responsible, as she told him to put into practice, the he4she lessons he acquired from her as a gender advocate.

“Working with me you would have imbibed some ways of doing things and be transformed to a He4She”. She said.

Speaking on Marriage and Realities, the cleric admonished them to be contented and tolerate each other as they experience

realities that would begin to surface. He, therefore prayed for the grace to sustain the union.

Mary Agidi

Special Assistant to Ondo State Governor on Media

(Office of the First Lady)

July 23, 2022

Saidu Abdulrahman & Gbenga Fasakin



