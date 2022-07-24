Igbotako Osooro, a serene agrarian Ondo South Community is blessed in many ramifications. The community is twice lucky to have Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim as a bonafide son of the soil: the proud son of Osooro , citizen of the world, made history on Saturday , July 23rd , 2022, becoming the first scholarly recipient of a Doctoral Degree in Business of The University of Cambridge since its inception in 1209. It is no doubt a great celebration for Nigerians both in The Disapora and at home that the cerebral strategist ,Jimoh Ibrahim , CFR, who is a billionaire business mogul is also a brainy academic with cutting edge business dexterity and scholarly precision.

It will be recalled that Dr Ibrahim , a Lawyer and Tax expert , whose hands are in high profile blue chip corporate business organisations in Nigeria and beyond has set up an enviable and global standard University , University of Fortune , in Igbotako , his country home.

Blessed be the land from which such illustrious son as Jimoh Ibrahim hails, thus , Igbotako Osooro, his place of birth , Okitipupa , his local government and Ondo South , his Senatorial District are all blessed to have the global record breaker for an illustrious son.

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim expectedly is gunning for the Senate on the flagship of All Progressives Congress , APC from Ondo South Senatorial District.

Like Bob Marley , no less a global music icon sang, ” who the cap fits … let them wear it!!”

The Cap of the Senator from Ondo South Senatorial district fits Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR by all standard and the South of Ondo State stands to benefit a lot from his grand senatorial ambition.

May God keep him to achieve more for humanity.